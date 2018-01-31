Corning Sr. Girls win over Highland- 60 to 50

It was a historical night for Corning Girls Basketball Saturday, January 27 in Corning as Senior Kaytie Manatt reached 2,000 career points on the second shot of two free throws at the two minute and nineteen second mark of the second quarter. Manatt also had a game high of 23 points for the contest in helping

Corning to their second consecutive victory in two days. It wasn’t just the offensive heroics of Manatt that won this game for Corning, but also the collective defensive effort. Corning forced 20 Walnut Ridge turnovers for the game. Corning has seemingly flipped the switch the past several games defensively and that is a huge factor in their recent success. The Corning defense only gave up double digit quarters twice in this game and one of those was the fourth quarter when the game was already in hand. The win pushed Corning to (13- 7) (4-4) and gives them

