Corning Sr. Boys strong second half knocks off Riverside in WBC Tourney- 59 to 52

It was a tale of two halves in this opening game, second round battle Wednesday, November 29. Corning started off sluggish from the tip off and without very much energy. Corning played clean but the shots were not falling for them and Riverside was knocking down a high percentage of their shots in the first half to the tone of a 39 to 31 lead. Coach Chris Murray’s halftime talk really got this Corning team riled up and eager for a better showing in the second half. The defense for the Bobcats would be outstanding in the second half holding the Rebels to only 13 total points in 16 minutes of play. A swarming defense forced turnovers, altered shots and forced bad shots throughout the second half and energized the Bobcat offense. Corning would win the third quarter 18 to 5, and the fourth quarter 10 to 8. Riverside got as close as three points with six and a half minutes to go in the final quarter but would never come any closer than that. It wasn’t the prettiest game, but in a survive-and-advance-style tournament, Corning held on and moved on to the next round. The Cats’ shot 52% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc. Corning was well balanced on the offensive side of the ball with four Bobcats reaching double figures in scoring. Senior Clint Hovis led the way with 12 points. Seniors Cole Woolard, Luke Rogers and Seth George each contributed 10 points for the game. Senior Matthew Ahrent had a nice stat line of five points, six assists, three steals and three rebounds.

