Corning Sr. Boys hold off Maynard - 70 to 61

The Maynard Tigers would cut lead the lead to three with two minutes and 41 seconds remaining in the game, but the Bobcats would finish strong and hold off a scrappy Tigers squad Thursday, November 16 in Corning. The Corning Sr. Bobcats (2-1) used a 12 to 0 run midway through the second to jump out to a 35 to 25 lead at halftime, but Maynard would cut the lead to just five by the end of the third; 49 to 44. In the final frame, Corning would go on several mini runs and spread the lead out to three possessions on a few occasions, but Maynard would answer by going on their own runs to get back within a possession. It was a back and forth contest which made the last quarter very entertaining.

