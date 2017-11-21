Corning Sr. Boys hold off Maynard - 70 to 61

Tue, 11/21/2017 - 4:10pm News Staff
Andy Earls

The Maynard Tigers would cut lead the lead to three with two minutes and 41 seconds remaining in the game, but the Bobcats would finish strong and hold off a scrappy Tigers squad Thursday, November 16 in Corning. The Corning Sr. Bobcats (2-1) used a 12 to 0 run midway through the second to jump out to a 35 to 25 lead at halftime, but Maynard would cut the lead to just five by the end of the third; 49 to 44. In the final frame, Corning would go on several mini runs and spread the lead out to three possessions on a few occasions, but Maynard would answer by going on their own runs to get back within a possession. It was a back and forth contest which made the last quarter very entertaining.

 

