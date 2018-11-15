Corning Sr. Boys hold off fast charging Riverside- 53 to 51

Basketball season is back. The sound of squeaky shoes and the sight of shiny polished hardwood courts have made their return. The Corning Senior Boy’s Basketball team kicked off their season with a close battle that wasn’t decided until the very end Tuesday, November 6 in Corning. The game was a really tight affair with leads that never got as far as double digits for either squad. Coach Chris Murray and Assistant Coach Kyle George have their hands full this year after the departure of several starters and key players from last season’s great run. They started off just fine and nothing like a close battle to test some of the new faces that will become familiar by the year’s end on the very first outing. Corning trailed Riverside after one quarter of play 16 to 14, but thanks to three successful shots from behind the arch and a smothering defense re-took the lead by half: 26 to 23. The third quarter belonged to the Cats going a perfect five for five from the free throw line and limiting Riverside’s second chance opportunities on the glass. Corning took a 40 to 34 lead into the final quarter of play. It became a free throw game late as the black and gold shot 12 free throws down the stretch. Corning struggled from the line in the final minutes missing six free throws to keep Riverside in it, but the Cats were able to fend off the late charging Riverside squad for an opening night victory. Colby Briney netted 12 points for the Cats hitting three 3-point shots. Dylan Woolard added 11 points and Lucas Barajas chipped in 10 points.

