Corning Senior and Junior Trap Teams aim high in State Championship Shoot

The Corning Senior and Junior division Trap Teams participated in their last school shoot of the 2018 season Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2 in Jacksonville. The best shooters from around the state descended on the Jacksonville shooting complex for what would be a highly competitive event. Corning came into the Arkansas Youth Shooting Sports Program State Championship with momentum and didn’t slow down once they arrived to the big stage. The Bobcats had their crosshairs set on a solid finish in state, coming in with confidence instilled from experience and from guidance from their Head Coach, Jim Clifton. The State Championship Tournament bracket consists of 64 squads in a head-to-head survive and advance style format.

Corning Senior Division Black Squad, consisting of Garrett Scrogin, Clayton Kemp, Beau Young, Clay Smith and Trey Blankenship, won Runner-Up State Champions. Coach Clifton was proud especially considering the conditions, “Man, they competed on Saturday and it was an extremely hot and humid day but our shooters were up to the task and they came through for us in a big way.” Corning Senior Squad Grey, consisting of Garrett Bippus, Dylan Wheeler, Dalton Thompson, Daniel Tarantino and Ty Bippus, also made it to the state competition and advanced all the way up to the Elite Eight round. Senior Black Squad had a tough path to the Elite Eight. Corning Senior Squad Black would be pitted up against defending State Champions Cave City in the Sweet Sixteen round of competition. Corning defeated Cave City 116-113 to advance to the Elite Eight. Unfortunately the way the bracket worked out one Corning team was going to be eliminated as a friendly fire competition between the two Squads went down in the Elite Eight. Corning Senior Black Squad advanced onto the Final four where they had to compete against

