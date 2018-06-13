Corning rattles bats in Piggott Invitational

Corning Coaches Andy Jett, Jesse Wright and Mark Lucas took their Cal Ripken League boys team across the county to Piggott, to battle in the four team Invitational on Saturday, May 26. The Cal Ripken League is for boys eight years old and under. The Piggott Invitational consisted of the host team Piggott, Rector, Corning and NEA. NEA is a team consisting of players from Monette, Manilla and Lake City. Corning went 2-2 on the tournament with both losses coming to the Tournament Champions NEA. Corning opened up with rival Piggott in what was a thrilling game. Corning won 16 to 13 in a high scoring affair. Corning moved on to the winner’s bracket where they would be pitted up against NEA. NEA jumped out early and never looked back winning 15 to 2. Piggott would get a shot at revenge against Corning in an elimination game with a spot in the Championship game on the line. Corning would survive and advance in what was another thrilling contest between the two Clay County teams. Corning prevailed over Piggott 14 to 12.

