Corning places 2nd in Cal Ripken League District 2 Tournament

It was a long hot weekend for kids, parents and coaches involved in the Cal Ripken League District 2 Tournament in Monette. The 8 year old division was competitive and Corning played through the extreme conditions to earn a solid runner-up finish. Corning started the weekend with pool play on Friday, June 15 against NEA Seven team and won 9 to 2. The second game of pool play was against NEA Red team and the game was a barn burner. Like the temperatures, both teams’ bats were hot. Corning outlasted NEA Red 15 to 13. The two wins would guide Corning to a number two seed in the single elimination Tournament. Corning’s first opponent in the Tournament Saturday, June 16 was 3rd ranked Osceola. Corning survived and advanced in a nail biter, 7 to 5. The big win over Osceola put Corning in the Championship game Sunday, June 17. Looming on the other side of the bracket was the heavy favorites and number one seed, NEA Blue team. Corning showed a lot of fight in the tough conditions and long weekend but fell short in the Championship game 12 to 0. Corning represented their hometown well going (3-1) over the weekend and bringing home a 2nd place trophy in a deep and competitive District Tournament. With the strong showing Corning has qualified for the State Tournament in Jonesboro Arkansas on Friday, June 22 through Sunday, June 24.

