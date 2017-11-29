Corning Jr. Lady Bobcats dominated at Melbourne - 49 to 16

The Jr. Lady Bobcats had a tough road trip to Melbourne on Monday evening, November 20, ending with a blowout loss to a really good and overpowering team. Melbourne would waste little time accelerating out to a 15 to 2 lead after the first quarter and all but burying any chance Corning would have for making a comeback by halftime, leading by a score of 30 to 6.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/