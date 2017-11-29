Corning Jr. Boys remain perfect by holding off Melbourne - 33 to 29

The Corning Jr. Boys basketball team came into the game against Melbourne with a flawless early season record of (3-0). That perfect record had not reflected a single road victory; that is, until now. The Jr. Cats’ (4- 0) took it to the Bearkatz early and held on late for their first road win of the season Monday night, November 20 in Melbourne. Corning jumped out to a 16 to 11 lead by halftime and that gap in the score would never get any closer until the waning moments of the fourth quarter.