Corning Jr. Boys remain perfect by holding off Melbourne - 33 to 29
Wed, 11/29/2017 - 1:37pm News Staff
Andy Earls
The Corning Jr. Boys basketball team came into the game against Melbourne with a flawless early season record of (3-0). That perfect record had not reflected a single road victory; that is, until now. The Jr. Cats’ (4- 0) took it to the Bearkatz early and held on late for their first road win of the season Monday night, November 20 in Melbourne. Corning jumped out to a 16 to 11 lead by halftime and that gap in the score would never get any closer until the waning moments of the fourth quarter.
