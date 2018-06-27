Corning grabs 3rd place finish in Cal Ripken League State Tournament

ICorning drove south to the Joe Mack Complex in Jonesboro Arkansas to battle in the 8 year old Coach Pitch State Tournament Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24. Corning was one of nine teams that earned their way to play in the State Tournament. The first day of action determined the seedings for the Tournament on Sunday.

Corning’s first game Saturday for pool play was against NEA Blue. There was some familiarity with these two teams coming into the first pool play game. Corning and NEA Blue had met up four times this season with NEA Blue sweeping all four games. Corning finally got the better of the team that had been a thorn in their side this season, 10 to 7. A big reason for the win was getting out to a quick start, something they had not done against NEA Blue yet this season. A first inning bases clearing triple by Jaggar George ignited the Corning offense and gave Corning a cushion early on.

