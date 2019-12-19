Corning falls to Walnut Ridge; 73 - 49

Corning faced Walnut Ridge in a home conference game on Friday, Dec. 13. Corning lost by a score of 73-49.

Jayden Wiedeman made a valiant effort against the opposing Bobcats dropping nine 2-point shots in the bucket, two 3-pointers for a total of 24 points becoming top scorer in the game. Cade Briney made three 2-pointers and two 3-pointers for 12 points. Rylee Grubb made 4 points, Luke Wheeler contributed 3 points, Charlie King, Clayton Kemp, and Dylan Richmond made 2 points apiece for a total of 49 points for the Bobcats.

