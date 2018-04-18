Corning completes season sweep of county rival; Piggott - 9 to 5

Corning (11-7) (8-4) never trailed against a solid Piggott squad Thursday, April 12 in Corning. Coach Kyle George made sure there would be no letdown in this game as his Bobcats came out determined and on a mission to get the better of their in county rivals. The Cats jumped out and pounced on the Mohawks in the first inning, racking up four runs in the bottom half of the inning. Starting Pitcher Seth George has shown all year that he can shut down any team, especially if given the lead early. The Bobcat offense tallied up 7 runs after three innings of play to give George plenty of insurance and comfort to go pitch his game. George hurled six strong innings in what could be the biggest game of the year to this point.

