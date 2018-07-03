Corning competes in 12U Cal Ripken State Tournament

After a 3rd place finish in District, the Corning 12 and under Cal Ripken League boys traveled all the way to the northwest corner of Arkansas to play in the State Tournament. Rogers was the destination for the tournament, which is a five and a half hour drive from Corning. Corning drew one of the few local teams there in Bentonville for their first game Friday, June 29. Bentonville won the opening game over Corning, 11 to 6. “Our boys just weren’t ready to play yet. I think the long road trip getting their before the game was the reasoning for that

.” Coach Chris Cox explained. Corning would draw another local team in Rogers in their second game of the tournament. Corning and Rogers were back and forth for five innings with the score tied at 6 heading into the bottom of the fifth. “The boys came out that bottom half of the inning hitting the ball hard. We had a couple of big hits off the top rail of the outfield fence from Carson Dowdy and Cole Kemp. That really got the boys going.” Cox said.

