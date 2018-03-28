Corning Baseball thrashes the Cougars in shutout - 10 to 0

The home crowd at Corning loved what they saw Friday, March 23 from their beloved Bobcats Baseball team. Corning simply bullied their way to a big win over Rector.

At the plate It was a feeding frenzy for the Bobcat hitters. Corning tallied a whopping 14 hits in just five innings of play. Five different Bobcat batters had two hits or more in the limited innings.

More impressive than the hitting for Corning was the sensational pitching and defense. Beau Young pitched a complete game shutout grabbing the win for the Cats.

