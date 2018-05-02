Corning Baseball opens District Tournament with a boom over Colts - 12 to 1

Corning made a great first impression on Day One of the 3A District Tournament Wednesday, April 25 in Walnut Ridge. The Bobcats played a complete game on both sides of the ball and dismantled Rivercrest. Corning, the number two seed in the District Tournament, sent Rivercrest home for the summer and the loss ended the Colts season with a below 500. record of (10- 11). Corning’s pitching and defense were dominant throughout the game. The pitching duo of Seniors, Seth George and Matthew Ahrent, pitched five innings only giving up one earned run. The duo struckout five batters in five innings and only walked two. George picked up the win throwing three of the five innings.

