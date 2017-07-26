Corning athletes awarded Best Under the Sun

Cole Guthrey was named Best Under the Sun Newcomer of the year for Northeast Arkansas. He was unable to attend the banquet due to a baseball tournament in St. Louis.

Kaytie Manatt, a guard for the Lady Bobcats, averaged 22 points per game last year. She just needed three games in her junior campaign to break 1,000 points for her career.

Following the Bobcats’ successful 2017 season, in which the team finished 20-7 and won the 3A-3 Regional Championship, Mason was selected in the utility player category for the 2nd consecutive year as a Best Under the Sun baseball award recipient.

