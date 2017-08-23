CHS Golf Team tees off in fall games . . .

The Corning High School Golf Teams played their first game at Piggott on Tuesday, August 15 at 3 p.m. The boys’ and girls’ teams both won second place in the 9-hole match up. Jonathan Holcomb was awarded Medalist with the lowest score among the boys.

On their second outing, Thursday, August 17, the Corning High School Golf Teams played Hoxie and Piggott at home at 3 p.m. The Piggott boys won first place with Corning boys coming in second place with a score of 147. Piggott golfer, Mazin Chase won Medalist. Corning’s Jonathan Holcomb was the runner up Medalist. The Corning girls won first place with a score of 175. Carley Valance won Medalist for the girls.

