Cats fall to Newport in last game against Greyhounds

BOBCAT FOOTBALL

The Bobcats had a tough week with Newport Jr. High and Sr. High teams. Their Jr. High is supposedly the best Jr. High team in the last forty years. We struggled the entire game and lost 47 to 0. The 7th grade team matched up a little better and lost a close game; 14 to 6.

The Sr. Bobcats traveled to Newport last Friday night and lost 55 to 16. Newport had lots of speed and we struggled to tackle them. Newport leaves our conference this year and Palestine-Wheatley steps in to fill the position. Again, I want to thank the loyal Bobcat fans for supporting our kids.

