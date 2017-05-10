Bobcats win Regional title

The Corning Bobcats fought their way to a Regional Tournament Championship title. Manila hosted the 2017 Baseball Regional Tournament, and the first game of the event was played by Corning and Melbourne on May 6. Corning won the match by a score of 6-5.

Seth George, a junior, pitched a total of 5 innings. During this time, he struck out 8 players, walked 3 players, gave up 3 hits and 4 runs. Seth reached his pitching limit limit after the fifth inning, and senior Sammy Smith was sent in as relief. Sammy accumulated 1 strikeout, 1 walk, 1 unearned run, and 1 hit given up.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/