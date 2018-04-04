Bobcats topple Manila - 6 to 2

Corning (7-5) (4-2) protected their home field Monday, April 2 in a big win over a solid Manila Lions baseball team. The Lions were riding a wave of momentum entering the contest with a ninegame winning streak and a record of (12-1). It looked as if their hot start to the season would continue when Manila put up two runs in the top of the first to take a 2 to 0 lead.

Corning has showed resolve all season and would not go down quietly as the Bobcats answered the Lions fast start by knocking in three runs of their own in the bottom of the first and taking the early lead.