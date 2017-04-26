Bobcats top seed in District Tournament

Corning is the top seed from the West in the 3A-3 District Tournament which began Tuesday at Riverside.

The Bobcats played fourth-seeded Osceola in an noon game Tuesday after the schedule was moved up in preparation for coming rain.

Osecola is the bottom seed from the East behind Riverside, Manila and Rivercrest. The Bobcats are seeded above Piggott, Walnut Ridge and Hoxie, respectively, in the West Division.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/