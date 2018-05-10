Bobcats rattle bats in Regional Tournament thrashing over rival Piggott - 11 to 6

The Corning Bobcats claimed 3rd place in the 3A regional Baseball Tournament Saturday, May 5 in Harrison with a furious last inning rally. After a tough start to the day falling to a strong Manila team 6 to 0, the Cats responded by beating their in county foes for the third time this season. The rain on Thursday moved the opening round games to Friday and pushed back the schedule for all teams. Because of the rainouts, Corning and Piggott were playing their second game each on the long Saturday.

