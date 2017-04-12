Bobcats pound Hoxie Mustangs

The past week proved to mark a rough patch in the Corning Bobcat baseball team’s season, with defeats from Walnut Ridge and Highland but they recovered well on Monday to hand Hoxie an 18-7 defeat.

On Tuesday, April 4, the ‘Cats hosted Walnut Ridge.

Senior Sammy Smith and junior Mason Silberstein provided the pitching for the contest.

