Bobcats pound Hoxie Mustangs

Wed, 04/12/2017 - 3:02pm News Staff
Lance Hewett

The past week proved to mark a rough patch in the Corning Bobcat baseball team’s season, with defeats from Walnut Ridge and Highland but they recovered well on Monday to hand Hoxie an 18-7 defeat.

On Tuesday, April 4, the ‘Cats hosted Walnut Ridge.

Senior Sammy Smith and junior Mason Silberstein provided the pitching for the contest.

 

