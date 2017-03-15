Bobcats pick up key victories
Wed, 03/15/2017 - 2:28pm News Staff
by Lance Hewett
Corning’s baseball team had two major blowout games this past week. The team challenged Wulnut Ridge in an away game on Thursday, March 9, with junior Mason Silberstein pitching.
The Bobcats quickly got to work and after 7 innings the squad dominated Walnut Ridge 10-0. Senior Drew Radcliff had 3 at bats, 2 hits, and 2 runs. Mason Silberstein had 5 at bats, 5 hits, and 2 RBIs. Jacob Price, a junior, accumulated 4 at bats and 3 hits at the end of the games.
