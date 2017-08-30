Bobcats look to snap skid under new coach

When this year’s crop of Corning seniors was in the ninth grade, they watched the Bobcats fall to Mountain View in the first round of the 2014 Class 3A playoffs.

The Bobcats haven’t won a game since then, running their losing streak to 22 consecutive games. If the Corning Class of 2018 wants to avoid going winless for all three full varsity season, it’s now or never.

And the football failures come from a group of Bobcats who won the 3A Region 3 baseball championship last spring after finishing basketball season 17-7.

