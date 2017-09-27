Bobcats game against Colts ends in déjà vu score: 41-6

The Corning Bobcats fell to the Rivercrest Colts at Bobcat Stadium last Friday night.

Rivercrest took the opening kickoff and in 5 plays went 55 yards culminated by a 49-yard touchdown pass. The PAT was good and they immediately took the lead in the first quarter with a score of 7-0.

After Rivercrest scored, Corning’s possession was a 3 and out.

The Colts fumbled the punt. The ball was recovered by Jacob Price at the 49-yard line. After the fumble recovery Corning failed to score. When Rivercrest took possession they went

79 yards in three plays resulting in a touchdown pass for the Colts, and the extra point was good. Rivercrest led 14-0. A pass by Ahrent was intercepted by the Colts’ Chipman, and Brown scored a touchdown for Rivercrest with 55 seconds left in the first quarter. The PAT was good and Rivercrest now led by 21-0. By the half, Corning’s defense had taken a beating giving up 35 points as Rivercrest increased their lead to 35-0.

