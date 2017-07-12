Bobcats defeat Bulldogs

The Corning Bobcats traveled to Paragould to play the Bulldogs. It was a chilly night and rained all through the game, but the Bobcats still won 41-0.

Corning got their first score just 13 seconds into the game as Randy Bowers took the ball on the kick-off and ran it back 96 yards for the touchdown. Donnie Hubbard kicked the point after.

After seven plays for a total of 45 yards, Reo Morrow finally took the ball in from the one-yard line with 3:24 remaining in the first quarter. Hubbard attempted the point after, but it was no good.

