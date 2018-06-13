Bobcat Summer Basketball Camp

A Basketball Camp for boys entering 2nd through 7th grades will be held in Corning inside the high school gymnasium. The camp will run from Monday, June 18 through Wednesday, June 20. The three day camp will begin each morning at 10 a.m. and will last until 12 p.m. Campers will have the opportunity to improve basketball skills while getting to work with some of the high school players and coaches who are hosting the event. Chris Murray, Head Coach for the Corning Bobcat Boys Basketball team, stated “The camp was set up to give kids a chance to learn the fundamental skills that will help them to develop as a player and learn more about the sport.”

