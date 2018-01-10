Bobcat Sr. Boys share the rock in route of Cavemen - 54 to 39

The defensive pressure from Corning (10-4) (5- 1) suffocated the Cave City offense Friday, January 5 in Corning. It isn’t often you can hold a senior high offense under 40 points but the Cats were ready and energized for this Friday night feast. Not only did the defense come out strong but the offense had a two to one assists to turnover ratio. Corning shared the ball well dishing out 16 assists, while taking care of the ball as well and only allowing eight turnovers. The game was tied after one quarter of play 13 to 13 but the Cats came out firing on all cylinders from the opening ticks of the second quarter and on. Corning would outscore Cave City in the second and third quarters alone 27 to 12, all but icing the game by the fourth quarter. Junior Lucas Barajas led the Corning scoring with 16 points for the game. Seniors Luke Rogers and Seth George added 15 points and 11 points respectively. Senior Matthew Ahrent doled out six assists to only one turnover and added five rebounds on the night. Corning eagerly looks ahead to their next game against their county and conference rivals the Piggott Mohawks. The game is Tuesday, January 9 at home with all games starting at 4 p.m.

