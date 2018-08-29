Bobcat scrimmage yields mixed results

By Andy Earls

The current weather temperatures may not justify fall being right around the corner, but the excitement in the air for a new Bobcat football season sure does. The Corning Bobcat junior high and senior high football teams got their first taste of action in an appetizer before the main course comes around this coming Thursday and Friday nights. Both Corning teams battled in a scrimmage game against Head Coach Clay Wiggins and the class 3-2A Salem Greyhounds Wednesday, August 22 in Hoxie. Salem’s senior high team went to the third round of the playoffs in 2A last season after a 5 win regular season. The Greyhounds were picked preseason by Hootens to finish 3rd in their respected Conference behind Corning’s scheduled third opponent of the season E.P.C and McCrory.

