Bobcat grit unmistakable against Bearcats

Wed, 09/13/2017 - 3:47pm News Staff
Pam Lowe

The Corning Bobcats came ready to play last Friday night in a home game against the Brookland Bearcats. Despite their resolve, a series of penalties and futile tackling cost them defensively, offensively and ultimately the game. In the first half, penalties cost the Bobcats approximately 80 yards. Nevertheless, the Bearcats felt the determination of the Bobcats on the field.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/

Clay County Courier

810 N Missouri Ave.
P.O. Box 85
Corning, Arkansas 72422-0085
(870) 857-3531