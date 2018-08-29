Bobcat Golf - 1 Mother Nature - 2 in season opening matches

By Andy Earls

John Ruskin, A 19th Century English writer once said, “There is no such thing as bad weather, only different kinds of good weather.” Don’t mention that quote around the 2018 Corning Bobcat Golf Team. The anxious emotions building up to the start of a new season have been put on hold for a little longer. Heavy rain, lightning and unplayable courses due to inclement weather have combined to put a halt to the team’s opening contests. Corning showed up to their scheduled season opening match at Piggott on Tuesday, August 14 and rushed 4 holes of play before the bad weather hit and put the kibosh to the opening contest. “We only played four holes before it rained us out so it’s hard to really gauge how it went, but both the boys and girls were playing ok up to that point,” Head Golf Coach Chris Murray said.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/