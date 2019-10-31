Bobcat Blitz with Jared Selig

Position: OL/DL

Class: 2020

Q: What lessons have you learned from playing the game of football?

A: Well, I think I’ve just learned that team work’s key in everything that you go about doing and definitely put the team before yourself. I’ve learned to stick through things even when it’s the worst of times as it has been the last few years and good things happen if you do.

Q: What is your pre-game ritual?

A: Put my headphones on and just sit quiet. I really, I’m not very superstitious. I have Coach Poe tape me up before every game, but other than that it’s just put my headphones on and put on some rock music and either fall sleep or just sit there.

