Beaver’s big inning buries Bobcat’s season in State Quarterfinal loss - 5 to 2

The Glen Rose Beavers Baseball team came into the second round match up with Corning Friday, May 11 having only lost three games on the season to 3A opponents. Glen Rose had the home field advantage in terms of distance from home; it being an hour and a half drive for their fans as opposed to a five hour drive for the Corning faithful. Like the day before and like usual, the Bobcat supporters came to this game with a great showing of fandom. The two schools drew the early game at 10 a.m. on this mild weathered Friday morning in southern Arkansas. The early schedule seemed to hamper both teams early on as neither team’s offense could muster up much of anything in the early innings of the game. The bottom of the third would be an inning Corning would love to forget and would do anything to have back. Corning committed a couple of uncharacteristic errors in the inning and the Beavers took advantage.

