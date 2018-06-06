Anita Carmack: June Artist of the Month

Anita Carmack moved to Corning in 1994 from North Little Rock. She is the mother of Pam Brown, mother-in-law of Mitch Brown, Nena to Zack Brown, and Laura Brown. For the last 45 years, Anita has been painting. She paints on canvas, fabric, glass, wood and paper. Several years she had her artwork for sale at the annual Corning Harvest Festival. She became a certified instructor for Donna Dewberry’s One Stroke Painting around 2002. She occasionally taught One Stroke Painting classes at The M.B. Ainley, Jr. Community Center in Corning and in Poplar Bluff. Volunteer artwork includes the three nursery murals at First Baptist Church and the sign for The Meadows Health and Rehab.

