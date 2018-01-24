2018 First National Bank Tournament proves exciting

It was an exciting championship game that lived up to the hype Saturday, January 20 in Corning.

The game where one team would claim the title of First National Bank Champions would bring out the best in these two very competitive teams.

The game was tight from the opening tip-off until the final whistle blew. Both teams doing everything they could to secure the first place trophy.

Both teams would execute well offensively on the night. Maynard knocked down seven three pointers for the game while Corning hit eight three pointers themselves, with both teams shooting the three ball efficiently. Corning was magnificent at the free throw line scoring 24 points on 28 free throw attempts.

Maynard also had a solid performance from the charity stripe, hitting 24 free throws of their 33 attempts. Corning had two big performers with 44 points from Kaytie Manatt and Emma Russom combined, however Maynard was as well balanced of an offensive team as Corning has seen all year. Maynard would end up with 5 players in double figures. That would inevitably be the difference in the game as the Maynard Lady Tigers captured the Championship trophy.

