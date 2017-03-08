’Cats take first two

The 2017 Corning High School baseball tTeam is starting its new season on a great note, with upsets against Rector and Melbourne.

On Thursday, March 2, the team met at Rector for the first game of the season.

In the first inning of the match, Corning held a 2-1 lead over the Cougars. The team would go on to make 2 more runs in the second inning, 2 in the fourth, 1 in the fifth, 1 in the sixth, and 2 in the seventh, resulting in a 10-1 victory in the season opener.

