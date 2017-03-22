’Cats continue winning ways

Continuing their winning momentum, the Corning Bobcats baseball team had three major upsets this past week.

The squad took on Highland at home on Tuesday, March 14 with senior Sammy Smith and junior Seth George pitching.

Drew Radcliff, a senior, collected 2 RBIs; junior Mason Silberstein added 3, junior Jacob Price hit a pair of RBIs, junior Clint Hovis slammed in 1, freshman Cole Guthrey chipped in 2, and Seth George added another. Throughout 7 innings, the Bobcats scored 14 to Highland’s 7, another win for the team.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/