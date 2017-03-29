’Cats beat Rector

The Corning Bobcats swept Rector 11-0 in a non-conference game on Friday, March 24.

Corning scored 2 runs in the second inning, 6 in the third, and added 3 more in the fourth.

Juniors Mason Silberstein and Jacob Price batted 3-3 in the game. Seniors Sammy Smith, Austin Francis, and Drew Radcliff were 1-1, 2-1, and 3-1, respectively. Matthew Ahrent and Clint Hovis, both juniors, each collected a hit in the contest.

