When adversity reveals character . . .

It’s been a week since we got the mind-numbing news that our Walmart is closing. We had heard rumblings and rumors long before last week. And yet, when I got the call from Anne Hatfield, Walmart’s Communication Director and she said the words, “We plan to close the store to the public on Friday, July 20th”, my heart sank. I was putting the paper together that morning and I already had the bad news about the city money situation on the front page. I was just sick. A few months ago I wrote that we were at a crossroads in Corning and needed to begin thinking about how to instigate a plan to grow, especially if Walmart decided to leave town. I talked about sales taxes and what a devastating injury losing Walmart would be to our city and to our school.

I wrote how we need to stop saying we have a problem and start making plans on how to solve them. Well, here we are. There’s only one thing we can do and it’s not to dwell long on the loss, but look and plan ahead. I-57 is going to go around Corning. If we don’t make her a destination, she will all but disappear off the map.

