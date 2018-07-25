What Happened to Home-ec? Just the FACS

Back when we were in school, the girls all took home economics. The purpose was to prepare us for the future as wives and mothers by teaching us to cook, sew, and take care of children. Our freshman year we took home-ec I. Miss Emma Sue Chennault was our teacher, and she was great. We cooked the first semester, which meant we would divide into groups, make our shopping lists, prepare a meal, and clean up afterwards.

We sat at a table as a family and someone would say grace (just how long would that last today before the ACLU came calling?) Sometimes our meals were fit to eat, sometimes not so much. I remember a pan of fudge so hard we had to soak the pan to get it out. We ate burned bacon, lumpy mashed potatoes, and scorched macaroni, but the rule was we ate what we cooked. We all survived

