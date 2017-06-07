What’s in a Name?

Have you noticed the weird names celebrities have burdened their children with? There is Apple and of course North West to name a couple. I’ve often thought it unfair that children had no say in the name they will carry their entire life. They should be called #1, #2, etc., until the age of twelve or so, then choose their own.

My Grandpa Hicks was named Uriah Hezakiah, but was known as Pete. The Huggins side seemed to go for rhyming names. My mother was Ruby Irene, her sisters were Iva Gerlene and Dorothy Jessalene. It doesn’t stop there. Their cousins were Eula Verdene, Winifred Pauline and James Eugene. Mom and Aunt Iva continued the tradition by naming their sons Darrell, Harold, and Farrell

