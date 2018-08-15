Typing Woes

Stored away in the attic, in a sturdy black case, is a manual typewriter. I have held onto it all these years because of sentimental value. It is one of the only things I have left that my parents gave me when I was a teenager.

It was a gift for my 16th birthday. I was a sophomore and wouldn’t take typing until the next school year. My brother told my parents to put it away, to not let me use it at all until I was taught the correct method of typing. I eagerly awaited typing class, thinking I would be the queen of the keyboard.

It didn’t quite work out as I hoped. We were taught about home keys and which fingers were to press which key. Well, I have my own way of doing things. For instance, my husband says the only other person who holds a broom the way I do is Barney Fife. So what? Barney and I get the job done. So I typed my own way, which didn’t go over well with the teacher. Another problem was that I had no self-confidence. I knew where the keys were, but I still had to look to be sure.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/