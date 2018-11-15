The town that built me . . .

The Lowe Down

I remember a 1972 Corning whose streets were bustling on Saturday mornings with shoppers bouncing from First Street or Front Street as it was called by some people, to Second Street through Hop Alley. As a kid, walking through Hop Alley was one of my favorite parts of the trip to town on Saturday. If I were writing a children’s book about Corning, I’d make Hop Alley a magical portal in my story. Back then, I thought my grandmother knew everyone in town as she spoke to people on the sidewalks and inside stores. I can still hear the Rorex grocery store jingle playing on KCCB in the car; “Rorex, your supermarket for quality foods and lower prices too …”

Looking back, I don’t think any of us appreciated Corning for what she was then and what she would come to mean to us. That’s the way it is with memories and happiness. It seems we sometimes don’t realize when we are living some of the best times of our lives until they have passed.

