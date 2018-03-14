Taking our devices to the mattresses . . .

The currency of love is focused attention. I read this phrase on Twitter over a year ago and it has stuck with me. It was tweeted by actor Rob Delaney. Sometimes something can smack of the truth so solidly, it resonates and awakens you. Sometimes it’s a phrase or quote that is so simple, yet delicious; it sticks with you through time. The currency of love is focused attention. This phrase dances in my brain. Focused attention is what we crave in relationships; all relationships, from the briefest encounters to friendships to love affairs. When it comes to human interaction, attention is the most crucial component and a basic need. Even plants need attention. One of the sweetest things to witness is the light in the eyes of an elderly person or child, who is enjoying your attention. To be the reason for that light is the best gift to yourself, really. While the recipient is lapping up the attention, the joy you provided circles back to you.

