Support for Neil Gorsuch

On Friday, I voted with a majority of my colleagues to confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. It was a weighty decision; the stakes don’t get much higher than a lifetime appointment to the court of final appeal. But after reading his writings, meeting with him in person, and listening to his testimony, I can say Judge Gorsuch understands the critical, but limited, role of the federal courts in our constitutional system. I believe he will be a fine addition to the Court. And I believe Arkansans will find him to be a voice of reason who shares their common values.

There’s no denying Judge Gorsuch’s distinctive qualifications. He holds an undergraduate degree from Columbia University, a law degree from Harvard University, and a doctorate from Oxford University. He clerked for an appellate judge as well as two Supreme Court justices. He’s had many years of experience in both private practice and public service—and, of course, over ten years on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals. It’s no surprise, then, that the American Bar Association, in a unanimous vote, declared him “well qualified” for the job.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/