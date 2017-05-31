The annual Summer Lunch program kicked off May 30, allowing area children to have a hot lunch each weekday.

Lunches will be served at the Central Elementary cafeteria from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, until July 28 (closed the week of the 4th of July).

Children 18 and under eat for no charge. Adults may join for $3.50 a tray. Lunches feature menus similar to standard school lunches.

Also called the Seamless Summer Food Program, meals are provided free of charge to the children and teens.

Families traveling this summer may visit dhs.arkansas. gov website and click on the link ‘summer food service program,’ enter your zip code and the distance you will be traveling for a list of all the participating schools within the radius entered.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/