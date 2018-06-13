A Sugar Daddy Mindset . . .

It occurred to me while listening to council members during another money discussion this week that they have a sugar daddy mentality. The city has played benefactor to the airport, the police department on a couple occasions and the sanitation department to name a few. In short, they have over-extended their generosity. And now it’s costing the city. They can’t afford to fund city projects that we desperately need. They are waiting to get repaid so they can continue spending. Someone apologized to Chris King that they couldn’t fund his initial grant for police vehicles and cameras the other night. The apology should go to residents. Understand this: This city is struggling to pay off the police truck from a recent grant. Our city clerk told the panel, point blank, “We don’t have it” (money). Yet, they spent nearly 45 minutes trying to find a way to fund it. King said he was asked to write the grant by the mayor and police chief. The grant requires the city to pay 25 percent.

