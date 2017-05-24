State Capitol Week in Review

The state Board of Education will consider raising the cap on the number of students who can enroll in the Arkansas Virtual Academy.

The academy has received preliminary approval for a higher cap from the Charter Authorizing Panel and the next step is for the request to go before the state Board. If the Board of Education approves, the online school’s enrollment cap would increase from 2,000 to 3,000 students.

There are two state-approved online schools in Arkansas - the Virtual Academy and the Arkansas Connections Academy, whose enrollment cap also is 3,000 students.

