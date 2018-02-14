State Capitol Week in Review

LITTLE ROCK - Virtually all of the discussion during the 2018 fiscal session of the legislature will be about the budgets in the categories commonly referred to as the “Big Six.”

Fiscal sessions begin on the second Monday of February in even-numbered years. This year that is February 12.

The “Big Six” categories are institutions of higher education, public schools, the Department of Human Services, the Department of Health, the Department of Correction and the Department of Community Correction.

